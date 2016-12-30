OHSU says cockroaches, not Islamophobia led to quarantine of woman wearing hijab
A Muslim couple filed a $20,000 lawsuit earlier this month against Oregon Health & Science University claiming they were ushered out of a waiting room because of Islamophobia, but they're now reconsidering their lawsuit. An attorney for Heiam Khdaier and Khalid Alshujery said his clients received no explanation why they were escorted out of a waiting area with their 11-year-old son and forced to wait in a small bathroom before their son was admitted for eye surgery in December 2015.
