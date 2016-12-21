Now's the time for whale watching on Oregon Coast - Thu, 29 Dec 2016 PST
ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, DEC. 31, 2016, AND THEREAFTER- FILE--In this March 20, 2015, file photo, Jim Border, who volunteers to help members of the public spot whales during Spoken Here Whale Watching Week on the Oregon Coast, scans the horizon for signs of spouts from the tip of Cape Lookout, near Tillamook, Ore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec 7
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec 6
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov 29
|TerriB1
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|damage art image a women beauty blood web
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC