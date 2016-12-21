New report spotlights that majority of condemned Oregon murderers have mental impairments

In this post earlier this year,I noted the initiativeemerging fromHarvard Law School's Charles Hamilton Houston for Race & Justice and its Criminal Justice Institute called the Fair Punishment Project .And, as regular readers now know, FPP is now regularly producing notable reports and research on the administration of various sentencing systems in various parts of the nation. The latest report from FPP is titled "Oregon's Death Penalty Disproportionately Used Against Persons with Significant Mental Impairments," and hereare parts of the start and heart of the document: Oregon retains capital punishment mostly as an exorbitantly expensive legal fiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentencing Law and Policy.