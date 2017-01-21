National Weather Service issues winte...

National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory for Portland area

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

The window had a familiar face: This photo was taken Jan. 9, 2013, in Portland's west hills, but the National Weather Service forecast for Saturday night through Sunday evening portends more of the same. With a deep freeze and snow on the horizon, Saturday morning was the calm before the arrival of a winter storm and 2017 in the Portland area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios Dec 7 Seriously 4
News Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por... Dec 6 Lee Baca Family 1
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Nov '16 USA 688
Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters Nov '16 fed up 1
News Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07) Nov '16 The hoch 14
damage art image a women beauty blood web Nov '16 web school 12
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,357 • Total comments across all topics: 277,511,217

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC