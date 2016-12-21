Judge denies Oregon standoff defendant Ryan Payne's motion to withdraw guilty plea

Calling it a classic example of "buyer's remorse,'' a federal judge Wednesday denied Oregon standoff defendant Ryan Payne's motion to withdraw his guilty plea to a conspiracy charge stemming from the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. U.S. District Judge Anna J. Brown, in a 32-page ruling , found that Payne's guilty plea in the Oregon refuge occupation case was not contingent on a plea agreement reached in his federal prosecution in Nevada, as his defense lawyer had argued.

