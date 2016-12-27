ImprovBoston to Revive Hit Comedy Oregon Fail This Winter

ImprovBoston brings those who grew up in the 80s back to a simpler time when they trekked westward on their Apple II GSs - hunting, crossing rivers, and avoiding the dreaded dysentery outbreak. Based on the popular 80s video game Oregon Trail, ImprovBoston's hit comedy show The Oregon Fail: You Have Died of Comedy combines thrilling adventure and whimsy in a completely improvised show set within the world of the game.

