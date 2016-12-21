Half of Oregon's 42 Alleged Post-Election "Hate Incidents" Were Reported in Portland
According to an updated Dec. 16 report from the Southern Poverty Law Center, Oregon continues to lead the nation in the rate of "hate incidents" that have swept the U.S. in the month since Donald Trump was elected president. With 42 reported instances of harassment and intimidation from Nov. 8 to Dec. 12, Oregon ranks ninth in the nation.
