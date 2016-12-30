From sky lanterns to pot, here's how Oregon's new laws could affect you in 2017

Oregon is about to ring in the new year with more than a dozen new laws, from protections for whistleblowers and wildlife, to guidelines for handling someone's social media accounts after death. Lawmakers met in Salem for only a monthlong session this year, so the list of new laws is shorter than it would be in an odd-numbered year, when the Legislature convenes full-length sessions that are limited to 160 days.

