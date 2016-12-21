Earthquake reported in ocean, 269 miles west of Corvallis
This screenshot from the website of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network shows the locations of recent earthquakes in the region, including, at the far left, a 4.3 magnitude quake off the coast of Oregon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit at 7:51 a.m. Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.
