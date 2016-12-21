Early Tax Refund-Seekers In Oregon Will Have To Wait Until February 15
Oregon taxpayers who file returns as soon as possible in order to claim a refund may have to wait longer to get their cash in 2017. The Oregon Department of Revenue says it will hold onto state income tax refunds until February 15. The agency said the delay will allow it time to more thoroughly match information on early refund requests with data reported by employers.
