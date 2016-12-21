DUI conviction overturned for Oregon ...

DUI conviction overturned for Oregon man who hit truck with wheelchair

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An Oregon appeals court has reversed the conviction of a man charged with drunk driving for operating his motorized wheelchair while intoxicated. The Oregon court of Appeals ruled Thursday that James Richard Greene was a pedestrian as he piloted his wheelchair through a crosswalk, not the driver of a vehicle as prosecutors had alleged, the court said in a news release.

