Draining Oregon: Lawmaker wants groundwater tracking and fees to speed up research
In a legislative session expected to be dominated by a fierce revenue debate and work to craft a statewide transportation bill, one lawmaker says it's also time to have a serious talk about water next year. Rep. Ken Helm , D-Beaverton, filed three would-be bills Wednesday that would increase the state's ability to study its groundwater supplies, charge business and agriculture users a $100 fee annually for permits, and require certain water users track how much they use each year.
