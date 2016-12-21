Demetri Burch, South Florida pledge, has Oregon Ducks in final two, sets decision date
When the Oregon Ducks hired away South Florida coach Willie Taggart in December, it immediately became clear the new coach intended to use his Florida connections to pull talent away from, "The Sunshine State." Taggart has generated significant interest from a pair of South Florida's top recruits in four-star athlete Bruce Judson Jr. and three-star athlete Demetri Burch, the latter of which made an intriguing announce over the holiday.
