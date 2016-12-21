Demetri Burch, South Florida commit, 'very serious' about Oregon Ducks after offer

When a college football coach leaves his program for another job, it's not uncommon to see him take a few top recruits with him. Despite a cross country move to Oregon, it appears Willie Taggart is poised to do just that for the Ducks, as both four-star athlete Bruce Judson and three-star athlete Demetri Burch have scheduled visits to Eugene.

