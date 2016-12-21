DeMarco Artis, Florida State Seminoles DE/LB commit, plans Oregon...
Oregon Ducks football coach Willie Taggart's first two commitments were inside receiver Darrian McNeal and cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. , but he knows he's got to add size, strength and speed to his front seven if he wants to turn things around in Eugene. After offering Florida State Seminoles defensive end/linebacker commit DeMarco Artis soon after being hired, Taggart and Oregon are set to host the 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive standout on an official visit.
