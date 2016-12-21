Dear Salem: All We Want is Leadership

Dear Salem: All We Want is Leadership

In November, voters rejected Measure 97, a costly and damaging $6 billion tax proposal that would have hurt Oregon consumers and small businesses and sent billions of dollars to state government without any guarantee for how the money would be spent. Now that voters have made clear that Measure 97 was the wrong answer to the state's budget issues, the hard work must begin to address some very real problems that threaten our state's prosperity and livability.

