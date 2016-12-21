College Housing Northwest makes student housing more affordable

Construction has begun on The Amy, a 141-unit building meant to provide more affordable and supportive housing for PSU students. At the foot of Portland's Southwest Hills, this five-floor building covers a half block site with 75,000 square feet of independent student housing, including 141 studio units, 32 parking spaces, 230 bike parking spaces and 3,000 square feet of community space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South County Spotlight.