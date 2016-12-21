College Housing Northwest makes student housing more affordable
Construction has begun on The Amy, a 141-unit building meant to provide more affordable and supportive housing for PSU students. At the foot of Portland's Southwest Hills, this five-floor building covers a half block site with 75,000 square feet of independent student housing, including 141 studio units, 32 parking spaces, 230 bike parking spaces and 3,000 square feet of community space.
