Bold action needed on Oregon's death penalty
Just before the November election, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown reaffirmed her decision to continue a moratorium on executions. Death penalty opponents say the logical next step to save a costly drain on the state would be for Brown to convert the sentences of all inmates on Death Row to life without parole.
