Ashland B&B earns statewide honor

An Ashland innkeeper convinced a caller's news was too good to be true almost missed out on a lavish luncheon at a posh Portland restaurant where it was announced her establishment ranked number two in the entire state in a tabulation of fan-favorite destinations. "I thought it was a scam," said Francesca Amery of the repeated calls from Portland-based media company MEDIAmerica.

