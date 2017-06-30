Tornado Briefly Touches Down Near Verden

Tornado Briefly Touches Down Near Verden

News 9 StormTracker Val Castor spotted the tornado touch down in a rural area to the southeast of Verden. The storm has also produced hail the size of tennis balls and baseballs.

