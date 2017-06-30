Toddler Who Drowned In Keystone Lake ...

Toddler Who Drowned In Keystone Lake Identified

Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The little girl's body was recovered in about eight feet of water about 25 feet from the shore a little before 9:30 p.m. during an extensive search of the lake after her family said she fell off a raft at about 6:45 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said the toddler was on a raft with a 9-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl being pulled by three adults who had swam out about 30 feet from shore.

Chicago, IL

