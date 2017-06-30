Shooting That Killed Man, Accused Of Trying To Drown Infants, Justified
Authorities have ruled the shooting that killed a Poteau man as he allegedly tried to drown his infant children was justified. David Cash Freeman shot and killed 27-year-old Leland Foster at his ex-girlfriend's, Ada home in early June, after the ex's 12-year-old daughter came to him for help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|SeekTruth
|18,872
|Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11)
|21 hr
|Ateesiks
|501
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|21 hr
|Ur stupid
|2
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|Jul 1
|michael
|1
|Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm...
|Jun 28
|arky
|1
|Missing red feed bin
|Jun 27
|Helping
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 26
|Patriot-1
|79
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC