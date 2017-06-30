Record Number Of Drivers Expected This Holiday
AAA says a record number of drivers will be on the road for the holiday and authorities are warning drivers to be careful. "It's really a recipe for a risk taker's holiday," said AAA spokesman Chuck Mai, "because you have the heat of the summer, a party frame of mind, then you throw alcohol into the mix or illegal drugs and you have a prescription for disaster."
