Policeman who saved a young boy from ...

Policeman who saved a young boy from extreme child abuse has adopted him

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

'He did not have a spot on his body that didn't have a bruise or abrasion. It was the worst thing I've ever seen,' says officer http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/policeman-who-saved-a-young-boy-from-extreme-child-abuse-has-adopted-him-35895062.html Jody Thompson first came into contact with his now son when he was off duty in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 8 hr Seektruth 18,844
News Oklahoma receives Real ID extension Jul 1 michael 1
News Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm... Jun 28 arky 1
Missing red feed bin Jun 27 Helping 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 26 Patriot-1 79
News Hard Rock Casino Hotel Evacuated Jun 26 Josselynjolie 1
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... Jun 26 soundsokay 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,882 • Total comments across all topics: 282,247,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC