'He did not have a spot on his body that didn't have a bruise or abrasion. It was the worst thing I've ever seen,' says officer http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/policeman-who-saved-a-young-boy-from-extreme-child-abuse-has-adopted-him-35895062.html Jody Thompson first came into contact with his now son when he was off duty in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.