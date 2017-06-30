Oklahoma's Markwayne Mullin to seek 4...

Oklahoma's Markwayne Mullin to seek 4th term in US House

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Oklahoma U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin says he will seek re-election next year, breaking a pledge he'd made to only serve three terms in the House. Mullin announced his decision to run again in a video posted Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) Sun Seektruth 18,843
News Oklahoma receives Real ID extension Jul 1 michael 1
News Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm... Jun 28 arky 1
Missing red feed bin Jun 27 Helping 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 26 Patriot-1 79
News Hard Rock Casino Hotel Evacuated Jun 26 Josselynjolie 1
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... Jun 26 soundsokay 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,229 • Total comments across all topics: 282,231,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC