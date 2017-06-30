Oklahoma's Markwayne Mullin to seek 4th term in US House
Oklahoma U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin says he will seek re-election next year, breaking a pledge he'd made to only serve three terms in the House. Mullin announced his decision to run again in a video posted Tuesday.
