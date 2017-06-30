Oklahoma voter system won't provide m...

Oklahoma voter system won't provide much grist for administration probe

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

THE Trump administration wants states to hand over volumes of information about their registered voters. Oklahoma is among more than two dozen states that have said no to at least parts of the request, with good reason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 14 hr Seektruth 18,875
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 23 hr Satan 83,981
Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11) Wed Ateesiks 501
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... Wed Ur stupid 2
News Oklahoma receives Real ID extension Jul 1 michael 1
News Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm... Jun 28 arky 1
Missing red feed bin Jun 27 Helping 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,049 • Total comments across all topics: 282,320,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC