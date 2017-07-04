Oklahoma teen in critical condition a...

Oklahoma teen in critical condition after hit-and-run

22 hrs ago

The boy was walking back from buying fireworks around 9 p.m. Monday night when he was struck by a pickup truck that hopped the curb, said his sister. A Purcell teen is clinging to life after a hit and run that happened around here.

Chicago, IL

