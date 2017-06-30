Oklahoma police officer adopts boy SAVING him from abuse

Cop ADOPTS abused ten-year-old boy after rescuing him from home where he found him tied up in a freezing water-filled trash can Officer Jody Thompson of the Poteau Police Department in Oklahoma has adopted 10-year-old John and his baby sister Paizley In 2015, Thompson responded to a physical child abuse call having previous experience investigating such cases for the district attorney's office He had bruises all along his back and a huge bump on his head, having been submerged in a trash can full of cold water Officer Jody Thompson of the Poteau Police Department in Oklahoma has adopted 10-year-old John and his baby sister after he responded to a call regarding the young boy, two years prior An Oklahoma police officer has done the unthinkable and adopted a young boy he met while investigating a child abuse allegation.

