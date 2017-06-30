Oklahoma police officer adopts boy SAVING him from abuse
Cop ADOPTS abused ten-year-old boy after rescuing him from home where he found him tied up in a freezing water-filled trash can Officer Jody Thompson of the Poteau Police Department in Oklahoma has adopted 10-year-old John and his baby sister Paizley In 2015, Thompson responded to a physical child abuse call having previous experience investigating such cases for the district attorney's office He had bruises all along his back and a huge bump on his head, having been submerged in a trash can full of cold water Officer Jody Thompson of the Poteau Police Department in Oklahoma has adopted 10-year-old John and his baby sister after he responded to a call regarding the young boy, two years prior An Oklahoma police officer has done the unthinkable and adopted a young boy he met while investigating a child abuse allegation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|Wed
|SeekTruth
|18,825
|Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm...
|Jun 28
|arky
|1
|Missing red feed bin
|Jun 27
|Helping
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 26
|Patriot-1
|79
|Hard Rock Casino Hotel Evacuated
|Jun 26
|Josselynjolie
|1
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|Jun 26
|soundsokay
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Jun 24
|WarForOil
|83,980
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC