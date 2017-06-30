Oklahoma, Other States Reject 'Voter Fraud' Commission's Request For Voter Data
States are steadily disclosing whether or not they will cooperate with a request for voter information from the commission set up by President Trump in May to investigate alleged voter fraud in the 2016 elections. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, tweeted Friday that his state would not comply with the commission's request for a list of the names, party affiliations, addresses and voting histories of all voters, if state laws allow it to be public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|25 min
|SeekTruth
|18,835
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|11 hr
|michael
|1
|Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm...
|Jun 28
|arky
|1
|Missing red feed bin
|Jun 27
|Helping
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 26
|Patriot-1
|79
|Hard Rock Casino Hotel Evacuated
|Jun 26
|Josselynjolie
|1
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|Jun 26
|soundsokay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC