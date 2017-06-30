Oklahoma, Other States Reject 'Voter Fraud' Commission's Request For Voter Data

States are steadily disclosing whether or not they will cooperate with a request for voter information from the commission set up by President Trump in May to investigate alleged voter fraud in the 2016 elections. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, tweeted Friday that his state would not comply with the commission's request for a list of the names, party affiliations, addresses and voting histories of all voters, if state laws allow it to be public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.