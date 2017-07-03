Oklahoma man facing charges after all...

Oklahoma man facing charges after allegedly sending nude pictures of ex-girlfriend to her son

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

In April 2017, a woman and her son contacted the Enid Police Department, saying 63-year-old John Robert Underwood sent "sexual images" of her to her son, court records show. The woman's son reportedly confirmed his mother's statement to police, adding that Underwood sent the sexually explicit images to him via Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) Sun Seektruth 18,843
News Oklahoma receives Real ID extension Jul 1 michael 1
News Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm... Jun 28 arky 1
Missing red feed bin Jun 27 Helping 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 26 Patriot-1 79
News Hard Rock Casino Hotel Evacuated Jun 26 Josselynjolie 1
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... Jun 26 soundsokay 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,763 • Total comments across all topics: 282,217,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC