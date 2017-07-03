Oklahoma man facing charges after allegedly sending nude pictures of ex-girlfriend to her son
In April 2017, a woman and her son contacted the Enid Police Department, saying 63-year-old John Robert Underwood sent "sexual images" of her to her son, court records show. The woman's son reportedly confirmed his mother's statement to police, adding that Underwood sent the sexually explicit images to him via Facebook.
