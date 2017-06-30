Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Disputes ...

Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Disputes Failing Workplace Safety Grade

Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Oklahoma's labor commissioner says the workplace safety grade of "F that a national advocacy group gave the state inaccurately and unfairly depicts the state's safety programs. The Oklahoman reports the National Safety Council gave the state a failing grade because it doesn't fully meet 35 safety recommendations, including the lack of a workplace ban on smoking and poorly rated workers' compensation laws for injured workers.

