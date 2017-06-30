Oklahoma governor seeks disaster aid after May severe storms
Gov. Mary Fallin is seeking federal disaster aid for 16 Oklahoma counties affected by severe storms and tornadoes in May. Storms that swept across the state May 16-20 caused extensive flooding, power outages and dangerous travel conditions in the counties. Thirty-eight tornadoes were reported, including three EF2 tornadoes near Elk City, Hanna and Muskogee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|39 min
|SeekTruth
|18,862
|Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11)
|17 hr
|Ateesiks
|501
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|17 hr
|Ur stupid
|2
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|Jul 1
|michael
|1
|Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm...
|Jun 28
|arky
|1
|Missing red feed bin
|Jun 27
|Helping
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 26
|Patriot-1
|79
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC