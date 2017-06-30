Oklahoma AG intervenes in ECU campus cross controversy
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is intervening in the decision of whether to remove the cross from the steeple of this chapel at East Central University. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter stepped into the middle of a controversy involving the chapel on the East Central University campus, telling the school's governing board late Wednesday that the matter should be "referred" to his office.
