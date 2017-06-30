Oklahoma AG intervenes in ECU campus ...

Oklahoma AG intervenes in ECU campus cross controversy

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is intervening in the decision of whether to remove the cross from the steeple of this chapel at East Central University. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter stepped into the middle of a controversy involving the chapel on the East Central University campus, telling the school's governing board late Wednesday that the matter should be "referred" to his office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11) 1 hr Ateesiks 501
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... 1 hr Ur stupid 2
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 12 hr SeekTruth 18,855
News Oklahoma receives Real ID extension Jul 1 michael 1
News Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm... Jun 28 arky 1
Missing red feed bin Jun 27 Helping 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 26 Patriot-1 79
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,193 • Total comments across all topics: 282,267,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC