Off-duty cop who killed daughter's bo...

Off-duty cop who killed daughter's boyfriend faces 3rd trial

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Friday, June 30, 2017 photo, Shannon Kepler, left, arrives with his legal team for afternoon testimony in his trial in Tulsa, Okla. Kepler, a former Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot his daughter's black boyfriend in 2014 is on trial for the third time after jurors in previous trials couldn't decide whether or not to convict him of first-degree murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 13 hr Seektruth 18,843
News Oklahoma receives Real ID extension Sat michael 1
News Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm... Jun 28 arky 1
Missing red feed bin Jun 27 Helping 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 26 Patriot-1 79
News Hard Rock Casino Hotel Evacuated Jun 26 Josselynjolie 1
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... Jun 26 soundsokay 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,522 • Total comments across all topics: 282,198,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC