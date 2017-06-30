Lawyer: Oklahoma lawmaker 'shocked' by assault complaint
A Republican state senator from Oklahoma is accused of forcefully grabbing an Uber driver and kissing her neck while she drove him to a hotel, a law enforcement official confirmed on Thursday. The driver reported the incident to Oklahoma City police June 28, two days after she says it happened..
