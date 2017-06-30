Lawyer: Oklahoma lawmaker 'shocked' by assault complaint
A Republican state senator from Oklahoma accused of forcefully grabbing an Uber driver and kissing her neck while she drove him to a hotel is "shocked" by the driver's allegations, the lawmaker's attorney said Thursday. The driver reported the incident to Oklahoma City police June 28, two days after she says it happened, by flagging down a police officer at a convenience store a few blocks from the state Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|39 min
|SeekTruth
|18,862
|Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11)
|17 hr
|Ateesiks
|501
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|17 hr
|Ur stupid
|2
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|Jul 1
|michael
|1
|Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm...
|Jun 28
|arky
|1
|Missing red feed bin
|Jun 27
|Helping
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 26
|Patriot-1
|79
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC