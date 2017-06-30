Lawyer: Oklahoma lawmaker 'shocked' b...

Lawyer: Oklahoma lawmaker 'shocked' by assault complaint

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A Republican state senator from Oklahoma accused of forcefully grabbing an Uber driver and kissing her neck while she drove him to a hotel is "shocked" by the driver's allegations, the lawmaker's attorney said Thursday. The driver reported the incident to Oklahoma City police June 28, two days after she says it happened, by flagging down a police officer at a convenience store a few blocks from the state Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 39 min SeekTruth 18,862
Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11) 17 hr Ateesiks 501
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... 17 hr Ur stupid 2
News Oklahoma receives Real ID extension Jul 1 michael 1
News Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm... Jun 28 arky 1
Missing red feed bin Jun 27 Helping 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 26 Patriot-1 79
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,587 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC