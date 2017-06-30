Lawyer: Oklahoma lawmaker 'shocked' by assault complaint

A Republican state senator from Oklahoma accused of forcefully grabbing an Uber driver and kissing her neck while she drove him to a hotel is "shocked" by the driver's allegations, the lawmaker's attorney said Thursday. The driver reported the incident to Oklahoma City police June 28, two days after she says it happened, by flagging down a police officer at a convenience store a few blocks from the state Capitol.

