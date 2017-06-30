Irish honor Choctaw Nation with 'Kindred Spirits' sculpture
In a small Irish town sits a stainless steel reminder of that country's historic link to Oklahoma and the Choctaw Nation. Nine handmade feathers curve up from a concrete foundation, symbolizing the shape of an empty bowl, The Oklahoman reported.
