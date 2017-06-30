Despite state efforts, high rate of painkiller prescribing continues in Oklahoma
Despite statewide efforts to curb opioid use and abuse, Oklahoma continues to see high rates of painkillers prescribed in a third of the counties in the state, according to a federal report released Thursday. The report, released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showed that Oklahoma, like much of the country, had wide variation in how opioids were prescribed in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|Seektruth
|18,875
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|Satan
|83,981
|Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11)
|Wed
|Ateesiks
|501
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|Wed
|Ur stupid
|2
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|Jul 1
|michael
|1
|Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm...
|Jun 28
|arky
|1
|Missing red feed bin
|Jun 27
|Helping
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC