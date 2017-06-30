Despite state efforts, high rate of p...

Despite state efforts, high rate of painkiller prescribing continues in Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Despite statewide efforts to curb opioid use and abuse, Oklahoma continues to see high rates of painkillers prescribed in a third of the counties in the state, according to a federal report released Thursday. The report, released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showed that Oklahoma, like much of the country, had wide variation in how opioids were prescribed in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 1 hr Seektruth 18,875
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 10 hr Satan 83,981
Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11) Wed Ateesiks 501
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... Wed Ur stupid 2
News Oklahoma receives Real ID extension Jul 1 michael 1
News Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm... Jun 28 arky 1
Missing red feed bin Jun 27 Helping 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 282,307,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC