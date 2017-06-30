American Banjo Museum Receives Grant from Oklahoma Humanities

The American Banjo Museum in partnership with the Oklahoma History Center, was recently awarded a grant for $5,000 from Oklahoma Humanities to host two education seminars titled "Back to Our Roots: And Exploration of Roots Music". "We're truly honored, not only to receive this generous grant from Oklahoma Humanities, but also, to partner with the Oklahoma History Center," said Johnny Baier, executive director, American Banjo Museum.

