Agency: Oklahoma Wind Farms Interfere With Military Training Routes
The commission's director Victor Bird told the Oklahoman wind farms interfere with military training routes across the state, especially around Vance Air Force Base in Enid and Altus Air Force Base.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|6 hr
|Seektruth
|18,858
|Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11)
|15 hr
|Ateesiks
|501
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|15 hr
|Ur stupid
|2
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|Jul 1
|michael
|1
|Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm...
|Jun 28
|arky
|1
|Missing red feed bin
|Jun 27
|Helping
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 26
|Patriot-1
|79
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC