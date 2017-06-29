What to do in Oklahoma on June 29, 2017: See the Oklahoma-made short...

Oklahoma director Kyle Roberts' short film "The Bulleteers" has been selected for the 2017 the San Diego Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival. Poster image provided Check out a special screening of the Oklahoma-made short film "The Bulleteers" at 6:30 tonight at The Venue OKC, 1757 NW 16 in the Plaza District.

