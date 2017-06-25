What to do in Oklahoma on June 25, 20...

What to do in Oklahoma on June 25, 2017: Hear John Calvin Abney play...

Oklahoma songwriter John Calvin Abney and his band will play a Summer Breeze concert at 7:30 tonight at Norman's Lions Park at Flood and Symmes. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, their favorite refreshments, and enjoy the free, family-friendly concert.

