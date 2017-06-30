Texas man killed on Oklahoma highway Thursday
A Texas man was killed Thursday morning in a vehicle accident just west of Perkins, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Peri Ann Starkey, 71, of San Antonio, Texas, was killed when his 2013 Lexus RX350 ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer around 10:30 a.m., according to a police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|8 min
|michael
|1
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|Wed
|SeekTruth
|18,825
|Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm...
|Jun 28
|arky
|1
|Missing red feed bin
|Jun 27
|Helping
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 26
|Patriot-1
|79
|Hard Rock Casino Hotel Evacuated
|Jun 26
|Josselynjolie
|1
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|Jun 26
|soundsokay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC