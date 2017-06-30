Texas man killed on Oklahoma highway ...

Texas man killed on Oklahoma highway Thursday

A Texas man was killed Thursday morning in a vehicle accident just west of Perkins, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Peri Ann Starkey, 71, of San Antonio, Texas, was killed when his 2013 Lexus RX350 ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer around 10:30 a.m., according to a police report.

