Studies of Oklahoma's largest earthqu...

Studies of Oklahoma's largest earthquake included in journal

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Oklahoma's largest recorded earthquake affected geological structures both above and below ground, but experts caution there still is much that scientists don't know the 5.8-magnitude temblor that struck last year near Pawnee. Ten separate academic studies into the Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 12 hr SeekTruth 18,702
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16) 16 hr Abc 2
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Jun 18 BO DIDDLEY 258
Election Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 17 bullmoose 78
News Tulsa Students March For Change After Betty She... Jun 13 ThomasA 3
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Jun 10 Alvin Boss 83,979
News Oklahoma House Declares Abortion 'Murder' Jun 10 Choicerocks 9
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,019 • Total comments across all topics: 281,985,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC