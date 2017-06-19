South Oklahoma City apartment buy shows no sign of weakness

One of the apartment buildings is shown at Brookwood Village, 9401 S Shartel Ave., which sold this week to Weidner Apartment Homes, Kirkland, Washington, for $60.5 million. [PHOTO PROVIDED BY ARA NEWMARK] Brookwood Village, Oklahoma's largest apartment complex, fetched a high price - $60.5 million, or $53,635 per unit - even with rent concessions peppering the Oklahoma City apartment market, signaling weakness.

