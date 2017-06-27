Police: Woman's body discovered in bathroom of Oklahoma Walmart
Police in one Oklahoma community are investigating after a woman's body was discovered in the bathroom of a grocery store. Investigators tell KJRH that an employee at the Sand Springs Walmart tried to get into one of the bathroom stalls on Friday, but it was locked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|15 hr
|SeekTruth
|18,777
|Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14)
|20 hr
|Patriot-1
|79
|Hard Rock Casino Hotel Evacuated
|Mon
|Josselynjolie
|1
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|Mon
|soundsokay
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Jun 24
|WarForOil
|83,980
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|Jun 23
|Abc
|2
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|Jun 18
|BO DIDDLEY
|258
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC