Police: Woman's body discovered in ba...

Police: Woman's body discovered in bathroom of Oklahoma Walmart

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Police in one Oklahoma community are investigating after a woman's body was discovered in the bathroom of a grocery store. Investigators tell KJRH that an employee at the Sand Springs Walmart tried to get into one of the bathroom stalls on Friday, but it was locked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 15 hr SeekTruth 18,777
Election Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14) 20 hr Patriot-1 79
News Hard Rock Casino Hotel Evacuated Mon Josselynjolie 1
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... Mon soundsokay 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Jun 24 WarForOil 83,980
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16) Jun 23 Abc 2
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Jun 18 BO DIDDLEY 258
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,252 • Total comments across all topics: 282,063,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC