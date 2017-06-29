Police investigating scam at Oklahoma...

Police investigating scam at Oklahoma McDonald's

Sand Springs Police Captain Todd Enzbrenner said the department is still working on the case and there are a lot of questions that need to be answered; but at around 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, the Sand Springs McDonald's, at 99 State HWY 97, received a phone call from a man claiming to be from the McDonald's corporate offices. Police said the caller claimed to be working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and they were investigating the district manager.

Chicago, IL

