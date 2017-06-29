Police investigating scam at Oklahoma McDonald's

Sand Springs Police Captain Todd Enzbrenner said the department is still working on the case and there are a lot of questions that need to be answered; but at around 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, the Sand Springs McDonald's, at 99 State HWY 97, received a phone call from a man claiming to be from the McDonald's corporate offices. Police said the caller claimed to be working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and they were investigating the district manager.

