Oklahoma's rural roads, bridges rank among nation's poorest
Oklahoma's rural roads and bridges rank among the 10 worst in the nation, according to a new report released by TRIP, a national transportation research group. TRIP researchers said 16 percent of Oklahoma's rural bridges are structurally deficient, the seventh-highest rate in the nation.
