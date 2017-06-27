Oklahoma's rural roads, bridges rank ...

Oklahoma's rural roads, bridges rank among nation's poorest

Oklahoma's rural roads and bridges rank among the 10 worst in the nation, according to a new report released by TRIP, a national transportation research group. TRIP researchers said 16 percent of Oklahoma's rural bridges are structurally deficient, the seventh-highest rate in the nation.

