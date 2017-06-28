Oklahomans protest Senate health care...

Oklahomans protest Senate health care bill

20 hrs ago

Many from Progressive Independence and Indivisible Oklahoma, contending the Senate health care plan will leave people left with little or no coverage, were on the steps of the State Capitol and at their Senator's office, asking their Senate representatives to fight the existing bill. A group from Progressive Independence, representing people with disabilities, met with some of Senator James Lankford's staff.

