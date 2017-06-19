Oklahoma, West Virginia officials, ot...

Oklahoma, West Virginia officials, others dispute California climate claim

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Weirton Daily Times

By KEN MILLER and KATHLEEN RONAYNE, Associated Press OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials from Oklahoma and more than a dozen other states have sent two letters to California's insurance commissioner, asking that he stop pressing insurance companies to publicly disclose fossil fuel investments and divest from the coal industry, saying it only confuses ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 13 hr WarForOil 83,980
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 17 hr Seektruth 18,711
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16) Fri Abc 2
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Jun 18 BO DIDDLEY 258
Election Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 17 bullmoose 78
News Tulsa Students March For Change After Betty She... Jun 13 ThomasA 3
News Oklahoma House Declares Abortion 'Murder' Jun 10 Choicerocks 9
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,198 • Total comments across all topics: 282,007,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC